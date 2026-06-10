ECB drops Ben Stokes for 2nd New Zealand Test amid nightclub scandal; Joe Root back as captain

England have dropped Ben Stokes for the second Test against New Zealand as the ECB takes its first major disciplinary step following the nightclub scandal. With Stokes sidelined, Joe Root is set to return as captain as England look to bounce back in the series.

England have dropped Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson for the second Test against New Zealand after the nightclub incident that’s overshadowed their victory at Lord’s. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement confirming the squad for the upcoming Test.

England beat New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test, where bowlers dominated. After the match, Stokes and Atkinson broke team curfew by heading to a nightclub. Things got out of hand—a scuffle broke out involving Saracens academy rugby player Totoa Auvaa. The ECB didn’t wait long before making a public statement.

Stokes and Atkinson are both out of the squad for the second Test at The Oval in London, starting 17 June. Joe Root will step in as captain. England have called up Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox to fill the gaps. Whether Stokes and Atkinson return for the third Test depends on how the ongoing investigation unfolds.

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There’s another layer to the fallout. Reports from ESPNCricinfo suggest Ben Stokes is considering stepping down as Test captain, and even thinking about retiring from international cricket altogether. George Dobell, writing for The Cricketer, shared on talkSPORT that Stokes might quit before the disciplinary committee hands down a decision. The ECB has apparently asked Stokes to consider his position, concerned he might walk away from both the captaincy and England duty.

This drama kicked off just hours after England’s big win at Lord’s. Gus Atkinson was man of the moment, taking five wickets for 30 runs. Stokes also took a wicket in that match. Instead of a quiet celebration, the night turned messy when players clashed with rugby club members. Breaking the team’s strict “Midnight Curfew” didn’t go unnoticed.

It’s not the first time off-field antics have given the ECB a headache. The Ashes tour in Australia was marred by reports of late-night partying and alcohol issues. The “Midnight Curfew” was brought back to keep things in check. Stokes and Atkinson ignoring that rule clearly didn’t sit well with team management.

England Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue

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