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ECB changes timings for India vs England T20I series: Check new schedule

Fans awaiting the upcoming India-England T20I series will need to take note of a key update, as the timing of the matches has been revised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 08:36 PM IST

ECB changes timings for India vs England T20I series: Check new schedule
The 5-match T20I series between India and England will commence on July 1. (AI-Generated)
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After the Afghanistan series at home and Ireland's tour, Team India will head to England for a multi-format series, beginning with a 5-match T20I series. These five games will be played from July 1 to July 11, which will be followed by a 3-match ODI series. As per the latest development, the timings of night matches in the five T20I series have been revised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). These night T20I games were originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time (11 PM IST).

 

What will be the revised timings for night T20I matches vs England?

 

The night T20I matches will now be played one hour earlier, which means the game will begin at 5:30 PM local time (10 PM IST). The decision is taken after a brief discussion with the broadcasters. The change in match timings appears to be aimed at maximising viewership in India, one of cricket's largest markets. It is a known fact that tours involving India are among the biggest revenue generators for host boards, and the ECB is expected to benefit enormously from this year's white-ball series.

 

Revised Match Timings of India tour of England

 

July 1, 1st T20I (10 PM IST) - ENG vs IND, Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street

July 4, 2nd T20I (7 PM IST) - ENG vs IND, Old Trafford in Manchester

July 7, 3rd T20I (10 PM IST) - ENG vs IND, Trent Bridge in Nottingham

July 9, 4th T20I (10 PM IST) - ENG vs IND, Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol

July 11, 5th T20I (10 PM IST) - ENG vs IND, The Rose Bowl in Southampton

 

July 14, 1st ODI (5:30 PM IST) - ENG vs IND, Edgbaston in Birmingham

July 16, 2nd ODI (5:30 PM IST) - ENG vs IND, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff

July 19, 3rd ODI (3:30 PM IST) - ENG vs IND, Lord's Cricket Ground in London

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