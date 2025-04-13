Shardul is upset with how commentators are tough on bowlers in T20 cricket, with high-scoring matches becoming more common. He believes it is challenging for bowlers to control the run rate due to the increase in 200-plus scores.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Shardul Thakur has delivered a robust response to critics who have scrutinized his bowling performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Thakur, who was called upon to replace the injured Mohsin Khan, addressed the criticism during a post-match press conference following LSG's recent triumph. The 33-year-old bowler expressed his frustration with the tendency of commentators to be overly critical of bowlers, particularly in the current era of high-scoring matches in T20 cricket.

Thakur pointed out that the prevalence of 200-plus scores in matches has made it increasingly challenging for bowlers to maintain economical figures. He emphasized that commentators, who are not actively participating on the field, often fail to grasp the full complexity of the situation.

“I’ve always believed that, as a bowling unit, we’ve bowled well throughout the season. A lot of times in commentary, there’s criticism; they try to be hard on the bowlers. But you have to understand that cricket is moving in a certain direction where 200+ scores are becoming more common,” Thakur said.

“Like you said, criticism will always be there, especially from commentators. It’s easy to sit in a studio and comment on someone’s bowling, but they don’t see the real picture out there on the ground,” he added.

During LSG's match on April 12, Thakur conceded 34 runs in four overs. However, he showcased his economical bowling skills by dismissing Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia off consecutive deliveries in the final over. This stellar performance has propelled him closer to the top of the wicket-taking charts, boasting 11 wickets from six games and an impressive bowling average of 19.81. Despite his success, Thakur's economy rate of 10.38 runs per over remains the highest among the top 20 wicket-takers this season.

Thakur humbly credited the entire bowling unit for LSG's success, emphasizing their ability to defend scores in challenging conditions. He highlighted their narrow victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where LSG displayed resilience and secured wins by 10 and 4 runs, respectively.

“Credit to us that we’ve defended scores on two occasions when we batted first. We put up a good score, the pitch became better for batting, and even with drastic changes, we managed to defend, one game by 10 runs, one by 4 runs in Kolkata,” said Thakur.

