EA removes Marco van Basten from FIFA 20 Ultimate Team after Nazi comment on national TV

The former Netherlands forward Marco van Basten has officially been removed from the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team after making some controversial Nazi comment during a TV appearance.

The former Ajax and AC Milan footballer recently made an appearance on a Dutch television show and was caught saying "seig heil" (victory hail), a phrase which has a heavy Nazi significance.

Electronic Arts (EA) in repose to van Basten's comments, made the decision to remove him from the video game.

"We are aware of the recent comments made by Marco van Basten," an EA statement started.

"We have an expectation that our commitment to quality and diversity is upheld across our game."

"As such, we will suspend Marco van Basten icon items from being available in Packs, SBCs and FUT Draft until further notice."

Van Basten is a three-time Ballend D'Or winner - 1988, 1989 and 1992 - during his time with the Italian giants AC Milan.

He also won the UEFA Champions League twice with the Rossoneri during the 1988-89 and 1989-90 season.

One of the best forwards of his generation, Marco also won the Scudetto three times with Milan, the Eredivisie thrice with Ajax and one Euro championship with the national side in 1988.