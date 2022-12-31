'Ye koi tareeka nahi hai': Reporter heckles Babar Azam during post-match press conference; his reaction goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a high-scoring draw on Friday (December 30) in Karachi, with the hosts batting well enough to rescue the match despite the visitors' efforts.

Pakistan collapsed to 206/7 on day five after resuming at 77/2 and trailing by 97 runs, fearing their fifth consecutive home defeat, before Saud Shakeel (55*) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr. (43) batted well to save the team. Ish Sodhi's outstanding bowling was rewarded with a six-wicket haul.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam then made an unusual declaration, leaving New Zealand with a manageable target of 138 in 15 overs, to which they responded brilliantly with 61/1 in 7.3 overs before play was called off due to low light and the players shook hands.

After the match, in his press conference, Babar Azam answered some harsh questions before getting up to walk away, prompting an enraged reporter to say, “Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain. (This isn’t the way, people are trying to ask you questions.”

Babar gave the reporter an angry glance before walking away without saying anything as the team's media manager turned off his microphone to finish the press conference.

The second Test is scheduled to get underway on January 2 in Karachi itself and Pakistan will be looking to turn their fortunes around.

