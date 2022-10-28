'Ye bahut bada blunder hai': Former Pak player Aaqib Javed allege toss was influenced in India Vs Pakistan clash

File Photo

Both India and Pakistan are currently competing in the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, they met in their tournament opener on October 23, in Melbourne. India won by a margin of four wickets. Virat Kohli's masterpiece at the MCG secured India's victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.

However, prior to the game, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam flipped the coin. In that mega-match, India won the toss and chose to bowl first. Former Pakistan players, though, were not pleased with the toss.

Players such as Aaqib Javed and Moin Khan leveled charges regarding India manipulating the toss. They said it during Pakistan's encounter with Zimbabwe, and the video quickly went viral.

WATCH:

These clowns always have something to cry about. pic.twitter.com/XBWDcaatNK — (@Kourageous7) October 27, 2022

In terms of the video, former Pakistani players were present in the show. Aaqib Javed claimed that he witnessed someone executing a toss like Rohit Sharma before the match. He further claimed that the coin was tossed too far and that the final decision was not visible to both captains and the match referee. They merely claimed India won the toss, which was unjust.

According to Aaqib Javed, the toss was previously shown on television. But not now, since there are some particular reasons behind it, he says with a sly smile. Furthermore, Moin Khan said that it was highly strange, which is why they were discussing it. This should never happen in a match between India and Pakistan. Former cricketers also said it was a huge mistake.

They also took an indirect jab at Team India, telling the anchor, "You know, who is currently ruling the World Cricket?" However, these cricket analysts were pleased with the toss that occurred prior to Pakistan's match versus Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe won the match by one run and delivered Pakistan a crushing loss.

Pakistan will next face Netherlands on October 30 while India will face South Africa later in the day at the same venue.

