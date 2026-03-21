Dwayne Bravo’s '2 chicks at home' remark catches KKR off guard; Ajinkya Rahane reminds him about live mics

A light-hearted moment turned awkward in the KKR camp when Dwayne Bravo made a cheeky remark during a conversation, forgetting the microphones were live. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane quickly stepped in to remind him that the mics were on, leaving teammates amused and the clip going viral among fans.

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Dwayne Bravo has made a significant blunder just before the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His comments during a media event have now become a sensation on social media. Clearly, he did not intend for them to be overheard, but unfortunately for him, the microphones were active.

Alongside Bravo were Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach Shane Watson, and captain Ajinkya Rahane. A video clip has surfaced where they are seen exchanging greetings, and Bravo seemingly remarked: "When these guys called me, I had two chicks at my home." He was addressing Watson while gesturing towards Nayar.

It’s evident he would have continued speaking if not for Rahane, who reminded him that the mics were on, prompting Bravo to exclaim, "Shit." He appeared visibly embarrassed after the revelation, and the others became more cautious as well.

Bravo has begun to face backlash online. A user on X, identified as @93yorker, particularly criticized Bravo, suggesting that his comments objectify women and portray him as arrogant.

"KKR full management was attending a press conference, including their coach and captain. Bravo didn’t know Mics were on when he said I had 2 chicks (girlfriends) at my house. When Rahane told him mic was on his face was completely off. Such a shame that he is part of IPL with this mindset," the X user wrote.

SHAMEFUL REMARK DJ BRAVO



KKR full management was attending a press conference including their coach and captain. Bravo didn’t know Mics were on when he said I had 2 chicks (girlfriends) at my house. When Rahane told him mic was on his face was completely off. Such a shame… pic.twitter.com/hDi7fQ2zGV — JB (@93Yorker) March 20, 2026

The identities of the two women remain unclear; they might just be his acquaintances. It’s important not to jump to conclusions based solely on this clip. However, both current and former players need to exercise caution, as they are always under scrutiny. A careless comment can endanger their careers or at the very least, lead to embarrassment.

KKR has faced challenges in their pace bowling lineup. Harshit Rana is unavailable, and there is still doubt regarding Matheesha Pathirana's fitness.

In spite of these challenges, Bravo conveyed his trust in the bowling squad, especially in the spin department spearheaded by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

"Yeah, I think in any tournament with any team, once you lose some of the key bowling options, these are not things you plan for, but these are things you have to accept.

"The good thing about Indian cricket, especially at the moment, there's a lot of depth.

"There're the likes of Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi... These guys are also players who have played IPL before. They are young, exciting talents. So for me personally, I'm happy, along with Tim (Southee), to work with this group of fast bowlers.

"We have the best spin duo in the entire competition. So from a bowling point of view, I think we will be fine.

"Also, don't forget Vaibhav (Arora), who had a fantastic season last year. So yeah, we lost some key players, but I feel comfortable to know that we have what it takes to replace those guys," Bravo said.

KKR kicks off their IPL 2026 season with a game against the Mumbai Indians on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium.

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