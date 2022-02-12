IPL 2022 mega auction: List for all-rounders begin, Dwayne Bravo, Nitish Rana go back to CSK, KKR

As the list for all-rounders begin, it started with West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo returning to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as CSK outbid Delhi Capitals (DC) for the Windies veteran star and bought him for Rs 4.40 crore.

A look at the other players on this list:

Nitish Rana, who started a bidding war was taken back by his former team - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The India batter, who kept his base price of Rs 1 crore, returned to KKR for Rs 8 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were in the race but KKR were determined to get back the left-hander.

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the total pool, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.