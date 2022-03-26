IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo launches new song titled 'Number One' before CSK's match vs KKR - WATCH

Cricketer Dwayne Bravo is trending on social media as he released his new music video 'Number One' on the short video app 'Hipi. This song is written by Dwayne and Colin Wedderburn and is produced by Black Shadow music.

The poster and teaser of this song were already trending on social media and the song is no different. Dwayne Bravo did a famous 'hook step' in his previous music video 'Champions' which went viral and this time around too, Dwayne Bravo came up with a new dance step in this music video and

Talking about the same Dwayne Bravo said, “The song is very close to my heart, most of my songs apart from being a dancing number has a deep meaning to them. I’m super excited about releasing my single Number One here in India my 2nd home! It’s another dancing song for my fans to enjoy and hopefully, ppl can like and support it as they do for all. Let’s keep dancing and I encourage everyone to be the best they can be! Number One.”

Commenting on the association GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer – Hipi says, “It is a matter of great pride for us for being instrumental in presenting the song of one of the most loved cricketers in the world- Dwayne Bravo. We aim to drive this through multiple channels available on Hipi for creators to generate more magic with their fans. Number One from Bravo also marks the debut of Hipi in the exciting genre of sports and we look forward to introducing the world to a stellar line-up of sports-themed short video content.”

Dwayne Bravo plays for the CSK in the IPL his franchise will play its 1st game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26th, 2022.