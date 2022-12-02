Search icon
Dwaye Bravo announces retirement from IPL, takes over as CSK's bowling coach

Chennai Super Kings and West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from Indian Premier League, and he will be CSK's bowling coach.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings and West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo on Friday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bravo was not retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, the all-rounder has chosen not to play for any other franchise, instead, he will retire from IPL. 

Bravo will take over as Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach, and the veteran confirmed the development on his Instagram handle. 

The last day for players to register their name for IPL 2023 auction was on November 30, and as per the latest reports, Bravo has chosen not to put his name for the upcoming auction. 

After beginning his IPL career with Mumbai Indians (MI), the West Indies all-rounder joined Chennai Super Kings later and has been with MS Dhoni's franchise ever since. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

In a lengthy heartfelt note, Bravo confirmed his retirement, and he wrote that he will 'Forever Yellove'. 

"After 15 years of playing in the most toughest T20 league, I announce today that I will be no longer be taking part in IPL. It’s been a great journey, with a lot of ups and downs. At the same time I am grateful to be a part of the IPL for the last 15 years. I know it’s a sad day for myself, my family and most importantly my fans," read Bravo's retirement note. 

"But at the same time, I want us all to celebrate my career over the last 15 years. As I get ready to move on and hang up my bowling boots, I would like to let my fans know that I am looking forward to putting on my coaching cap. I look forward to working with the young bowlers in CSK. I am really excited about this new opportunity; that my calling is now to help and develop the next generation of champions. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever Yellove," read the post further. 

Harbhajan Singh commented on the post and hailed Bravo's contribution. He wrote, "Champion Player" on the post shared by CSK. 

