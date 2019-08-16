Durand Cup, Mohammedan SC vs ATK: Live streaming, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV
Mohammedan SC will be hoping to notch all three points against ATK, when they face each other in the Durand Cup on August 16 in their final Group B match.
Mohammedan SC vs ATK
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
After overcoming the Indian Navy, Mohammedan SC will now have to trump ATK before to raise their chances for the semi-final spot on Friday, August 16 at the Salt Lake Stadium.
Here’s a look at when and where to watch Mohammedan SC vs ATK match:
Where and when is Mohammedan SC vs ATK match being played?
The Mohammedan SC vs ATK match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
What time does Mohammedan SC vs ATK match begin?
The Mohammedan SC vs ATK match will begin at 6 pm IST.
Where to watch Mohammedan SC vs ATK match live (TV channels)?
The Mohammedan SC vs ATK match won't be telecasted on television.
How and where to watch online Mohammedan SC vs ATK match live streaming?
The Mohammedan SC vs ATK match will be streamed by Addatimes. You can download the app from the Play Store or iOS and watch the match. For PCs, you can watch the match here.