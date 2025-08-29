Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat

Nabi's sharp bowling began with the dismissal of Virat, and he quickly wrapped up the tail, taking four wickets in just as many deliveries. East Zone, who had been at 222/5 at one point, saw their last five wickets fall for a mere 8 runs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

Duleep Trophy 2025: J-K pacer Auqib Nabi creates history, breaks Kapil Dev’s 47-year-old record to achieve THIS huge feat
Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi made cricket history during the 2025 Duleep Trophy quarter-final between North Zone and East Zone at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) Ground in Bengaluru. His remarkable bowling display helped North Zone build a commanding first-innings lead of 175 runs, and he etched his name in the record books by achieving an unprecedented feat.

Nabi took a five-wicket haul for just 28 runs in 10.1 overs, including the last wickets of the innings with a spectacular hat-trick followed by a fourth wicket in consecutive balls—making it four wickets in four balls. This extraordinary performance makes him the first player in Duleep Trophy history to claim four wickets in four consecutive deliveries.

In the 64-year-old history of the Duleep Trophy, only two others have taken hat-tricks: legendary pace bowler Kapil Dev and leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule. Nabi’s achievement marks a significant milestone, highlighting his emergence at a high level in Indian domestic cricket.

Beyond the Duleep Trophy, Nabi has become only the fourth Indian bowler to take four wickets in four balls in a first-class match. The previous three instances occurred during the Ranji Trophy by S. Sain (Delhi, 1988-89), M. Mudhasir (J&K, 2018-19), and Kulwant Khejroliya (Madhya Pradesh, 2023-24). Remarkably, no player in Test cricket worldwide has accomplished this rare feat yet.

Who is Auqib Nabi?

Auqib Nabi, aged 28, made his List A debut for Jammu & Kashmir in 2018 and soon after played his first T20 in 2019. He earned his maiden first-class cap in 2020 and, before this match, had featured in 29 first-class games, accumulating 90 wickets.
His best innings figures are 6/53, and his best match figures 10/74. The five-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy match is his ninth in red-ball cricket, with two previous 10-wicket match hauls.

Nabi’s record-breaking spell in Bengaluru has brought him widespread recognition, signaling his rise as one of the most exciting pace prospects in Indian domestic cricket. His ability to produce such historic moments has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts everywhere.

Also read| 'Disgusting, heartless': S Sreesanth's wife blasts Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke for reviving painful IPL 'slapgate' memory

