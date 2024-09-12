Twitter
Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan silence critics with stunning century against India B on red-ball return

Kishan made a surprising return to the squad and was included in the playing XI for this crucial match.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan silence critics with stunning century against India B on red-ball return
Courtesy: X @ImTanujSingh
TRENDING NOW

There is no better way to make a comeback than by scoring a century, and that is precisely what happened today as the unexpected addition Ishan Kishan delivered a stunning performance in the Duleep Trophy for India C. In the Second Round match against India B on Thursday, Kishan showcased his talent by scoring a swashbuckling century.

Initially sidelined due to a groin injury sustained while playing for Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu Tournament, Kishan made a surprising return to the squad and was included in the playing XI for this crucial match.

The talented Kishan displayed exceptional skill as he effortlessly scored a century in just 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and 2 sixes along the way. With the assistance of Baba Indrajith, Kishan formed a remarkable 150-run partnership that he hopes to extend to 200 runs. He entered the pitch at 97-2, following the dismissal of Rajat Patidar, who scored 40 runs off 67 balls with eight fours.

This impressive performance by Kishan has been a delightful surprise for fans of India C and Indian cricket in general. The BCCI recently announced updated squads for the second round matches, with players selected for the India squad for the Bangladesh Test in Chennai, except for Sarfaraz Khan and Yash Dayal.

Ishan's name was not initially included in any of the four squads - India A, India B, India C, and India D. However, it was revealed at the toss that he is part of the India C Playing XI. During the first-round fixtures, Ishan was selected for the India D team led by Shreyas Iyer. After being closely monitored by the BCCI medical team, he has made a swift recovery to make his competitive return.

It remains uncertain whether Ishan will also take on the role of wicketkeeper, as India C already has another specialist wicketkeeper-batter, Abhishek Porel, in their lineup for this match.

Also read| 4,4,6,6,6,4: Travis Head smashes 30 runs off Sam Curran's over, joins exclusive Australian group

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
