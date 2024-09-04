Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

The action-packed tournament will commence with the first round of matches on September 5th in Bengaluru and Anantapur.

The 2024-25 senior men’s Indian domestic cricket season is set to kick off with the highly anticipated Duleep Trophy tournament on Thursday. This tournament serves as a crucial stepping stone for players as they prepare for India’s upcoming home Test series and the tour to Australia later in the year. Excitingly, the Duleep Trophy will undergo a significant revamp this season, with a new structure and overall system in place. The tournament will feature four teams: India A, India B, India C, and India D, each led by talented captains such as Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shreyas Iyer. The action-packed tournament will commence with the first round of matches on September 5th in Bengaluru and Anantapur. Duleep Trophy full schedule September 5-8, 2024: India A vs India B – Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru September 5-8, 2024: India C vs India D – Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur September 12-15, 2024: India A vs India D – Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur September 12-15, 2024: India B vs India C – Venue: ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur September 19-22, 2024: India A vs India C – Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur September 19-22, 2024: India B vs India D – Venue: ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur. Squads India A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat. India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK). India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier. India D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar. Live Streaming Details The Duleep Trophy 2024 will be broadcast live on JioCinema and telecast on the Sports 18 network starting from Thursday, September 5th. All matches are scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM. Also read| Shan Masood breaks silence over alleged rift with Shaheen Afridi following viral 'shoulder shrug' clip

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.