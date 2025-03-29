A video of fun banter between Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj and Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma is trending on social media, wherein the GT bowler is showing off his seniority to the MI player. Check it out.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. Ahead of the game, a video of two Indian cricketers playing on different sides is all over social media. The video features GT pacer Mohammed Siraj and MI batter Tilak Verma, wherein the bowler is seen taking away the latter's bat and not returning it to him. The fun banter doesn't end here, as Siraj even shows off his seniority to Tilak by saying, ''kabhi senior ko mana nahi karna chahiye junior.''

See the viral clip:

The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Indians, has garnered over 1.5 million likes and over 19 million views. Soon after the video was shared on the social media platform, fans were quick enough to express their views on the clip. One user wrote, ''DSP Siraj Reporting.'' ''Oye pols aa gyi pols,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''DSP TAKING CHALLAN IN DIFFERENT WAY.''

GT vs MI clash

Gujarat Titans lost their IPL 2025 inaugural game against Punjab Kings, while Mumbai Indians lost their first match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings. Both teams will be eager to get their first points on the board. GT have never lost a game against MI in Ahmedabad, and Mumbai is still searching for their first IPL win at the Narendra Modi Stadium after three failed attempts.

Skippers of GT and MI, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya will be out in the middle for the toss at 7 pm IST and the game will commence at 7:30 pm IST.