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Dropped Pakistan cricketer takes stand against PCB, rejects King Charles III meeting amid England tour drama

A Pakistan cricketer reportedly refused to meet King Charles III during the England tour despite instructions from the PCB. The protest, linked to growing frustration over the board’s handling of recent events, has sparked fresh debate around Pakistan cricket and internal tensions.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 03:05 PM IST

Dropped Pakistan cricketer takes stand against PCB, rejects King Charles III meeting amid England tour drama
King Charles III meets Pakistan’s national cricket team at Clarence House. (Courtesy: AFP)
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One of the seven players recently cut from Pakistan's squad took a stand this week—he skipped the team’s meeting with King Charles before the third Test at Edgbaston kicks off next Wednesday. This player, choosing not to be named, refused to attend as a protest against how the Pakistan Cricket Board handled the fallout after he and six teammates were dropped following a heavy 194-run loss at Lord’s. That defeat pretty much wiped out Pakistan’s chances in the series.

According to The Telegraph, the PCB ordered all squad members—even those seven dropped players—to attend the meeting with the King at Clarence House. Part of it was tradition, but there was also a worry that drama in Pakistan cricket could mean empty seats at Edgbaston.

Four of the seven—Muhammad Awais Zafar, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, and Ali Usman—showed up. Two others made it clear they weren’t keen, given everything that’s happened with the PCB and the team over the past week. The seventh player opted out completely, sticking to his protest, despite the board making attendance mandatory.

Even so, the visit ran smoothly. King Charles met the team and shared some encouraging words, trying to lift spirits during this tough English summer. Captain Babar Azam handed over a signed bat, and Mohsin Naqvi brought a gift as well.

With Pakistan already out of contention for the series, all that’s left is pride at Birmingham. The squad still doesn’t know who will replace the dropped players.

It’s been a chaotic week and a half for Pakistan cricket. On Day 1 of the 2nd Test, there was even talk of the squad refusing to play after lunch if Sky Sports aired an interview with Imran Khan’s sons. Imran, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, has been in prison for three years over corruption. In the end, the players took the field, even after the interview aired.

The mass changes to the lineup have stirred plenty of backlash, too, with ex-players criticizing the board’s decisions. The PCB responded by issuing a show-cause notice to the selectors, and its odd choice to seek a fielding coach through LinkedIn raised eyebrows throughout the cricket world.

Also read| Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway, 2-year ban possible

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