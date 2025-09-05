Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Jaiswal was part of the successful 2024 T20 World Cup squad and is currently among India's most consistent T20I players, with impressive stats including a strike rate over 160 in T20Is and a strong IPL 2025 season. However, selectors have opted for other players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson.

When the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was revealed, one notable exclusion was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Many had anticipated him to be the leading candidate for India’s T20I opener as the T20 World Cup in 2026 approaches, yet he was not included in the initial T20I lineup for the ICC event preparations. Although the 23-year-old Jaiswal secured a spot as a reserve player, he will only head to the UAE if a primary batter suffers a serious injury and requires replacement. Given that the Asia Cup 2025 spans less than three weeks, the likelihood of such an occurrence is slim.

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Participate in the T20 World Cup 2026?

This leads to the pressing question: does this setback diminish Jaiswal’s prospects for selection in the T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March next year? Or are people overreacting, considering there are still 15 T20Is for India to play after the Asia Cup 2025 and before the T20 World Cup 2026? There remains a possibility for Jaiswal to be included then. This time, Shubman Gill was favored over him and appointed as vice-captain.

Since late July 2024, Jaiswal has not participated in T20Is. He was part of the squad that clinched the T20 World Cup last year but did not play a single match. While he has been a consistent presence in Tests since 2023, he has struggled to secure a position in T20Is. His only ODI appearance occurred at the beginning of 2025. Currently, he understands the necessity to make a significant impact to remain on the selectors’ radar for the T20 World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s T20I Statistics

Across 22 T20I innings from 23 matches, including two not-outs, Jaiswal has accumulated 743 runs. His batting average stands at 36.15, with a strike rate of 164.32. He has recorded five half-centuries and one century, with his highest score being 100. The young talent is ideally suited for this format, making his exclusion from such a major tournament unfortunate.

Turning 24 this year, he still has time on his side. If selected for the T20 World Cup, he is likely to excel in home conditions. His rivals for a spot at the top of the order include Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Shubman Gill. It remains uncertain whether he can reclaim his place.

