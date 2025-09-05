Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

How are 3E coaches different from 3AC coaches? Know benefits, prices, features

Ajit Pawar clarifies after viral video shows him 'rebuking' IPS Anjana Krishna: 'Was trying to...'

'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

India REACTS to Donald Trump's fresh salvo involving New Delhi, Russia, China: 'At this point...'

'Hum government ko bijli dete hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal boasts about her factories, dairies, jeweller uncles, claims her monthly electricity bill is only..: Viral video

Amid Rs 60 crore fraud case, Raj Kundra makes shocking statement about marriage with Shilpa Shetty: 'We are very...'

India reacts to Trump advisor Peter Navarro's 'Brahmins profiting' remarks: 'Inaccurate and misleading'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch pic

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 WC?

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback, film ain't just violent ride, but entertaining thriller; Sanjay Dutt steals the show as Khal Nayak

Baaghi 4 movie review: Tiger Shroff makes impressive comeback

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?

Jaiswal was part of the successful 2024 T20 World Cup squad and is currently among India's most consistent T20I players, with impressive stats including a strike rate over 160 in T20Is and a strong IPL 2025 season. However, selectors have opted for other players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 05:36 PM IST

Dropped from Asia Cup squad, can Yashasvi Jaiswal still make a case for T20 World Cup?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When the squad for the Asia Cup 2025 was revealed, one notable exclusion was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Many had anticipated him to be the leading candidate for India’s T20I opener as the T20 World Cup in 2026 approaches, yet he was not included in the initial T20I lineup for the ICC event preparations. Although the 23-year-old Jaiswal secured a spot as a reserve player, he will only head to the UAE if a primary batter suffers a serious injury and requires replacement. Given that the Asia Cup 2025 spans less than three weeks, the likelihood of such an occurrence is slim.

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Participate in the T20 World Cup 2026?

This leads to the pressing question: does this setback diminish Jaiswal’s prospects for selection in the T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March next year? Or are people overreacting, considering there are still 15 T20Is for India to play after the Asia Cup 2025 and before the T20 World Cup 2026? There remains a possibility for Jaiswal to be included then. This time, Shubman Gill was favored over him and appointed as vice-captain.

Since late July 2024, Jaiswal has not participated in T20Is. He was part of the squad that clinched the T20 World Cup last year but did not play a single match. While he has been a consistent presence in Tests since 2023, he has struggled to secure a position in T20Is. His only ODI appearance occurred at the beginning of 2025. Currently, he understands the necessity to make a significant impact to remain on the selectors’ radar for the T20 World Cup.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s T20I Statistics

Across 22 T20I innings from 23 matches, including two not-outs, Jaiswal has accumulated 743 runs. His batting average stands at 36.15, with a strike rate of 164.32. He has recorded five half-centuries and one century, with his highest score being 100. The young talent is ideally suited for this format, making his exclusion from such a major tournament unfortunate.

Turning 24 this year, he still has time on his side. If selected for the T20 World Cup, he is likely to excel in home conditions. His rivals for a spot at the top of the order include Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Shubman Gill. It remains uncertain whether he can reclaim his place.

Also read| 'It was disappointing...': Amit Mishra accuses former captains of favoritism, reflects on career struggles after retiring from cricket

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
MS Dhoni embraces old money look at US Open in Amiri shirt worth Rs...
'Three guiding hands': Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his father, brother and coach
Sachin Tendulkar celebrates Teachers' Day with special post featuring his...
What is 'halal township'? Why did controversy erupt over housing project with 'halal environment' near Mumbai?
What is 'halal township'? Why row over housing project with 'halal environment?
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers, from Taare Zameen Par to Super 30
Teacher’s Day 2025: 8 inspiring Bollywood movies that celebrate teachers
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two birthdays
Pankaj Tripathi's Birthday today: Actor turns 48, know why he celebrates two bir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE