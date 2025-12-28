Dressing room in turmoil? Gautam Gambhir's Shubman Gill T20 World Cup omission leaves Team India players 'confused' and 'insecure'

Gautam Gambhir’s decision to omit Shubman Gill from the T20 World Cup squad has reportedly unsettled the Team India dressing room. Sources suggest players feel confused and insecure, with the surprise call sparking debate over selection clarity and team morale.

Gautam Gambhir, Team India’s head coach, made waves when he left Shubman Gill out of the squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The BCCI dropped the news on December 20, and a lot of people—fans and players—were caught off guard. Gill had just become vice-captain for T20Is this year and was a regular opener. His recent form wasn’t great, but the management kept backing him, so everyone figured he’d make the cut.

Inside the dressing room, things feel unsettled. According to a PTI report, Gambhir’s move has players feeling uneasy and a bit on edge. Some are straight-up confused; others admit they’re insecure. There’s this sense that, if someone like Gill—India’s Test and ODI captain—can get dropped, nobody’s spot is really safe.

Now, about Gill’s numbers: yeah, he’s been struggling in T20Is. He hasn’t managed a single fifty in his last 18 innings. His best? A 47 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup back in September. During the recent five-match T20I series against South Africa, he scored just 4, 0, and 28 in his three outings.

So where does Gill go from here? With the World Cup door closed for now, he’ll try to find his touch again in domestic cricket. He’s set to play for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, though nobody’s sure how many games he’ll actually play. Still, it’s a shot at getting back into form. On top of that, Gill—who took over as ODI captain this year—is expected to lead the team in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11. If nothing else, it’s another chance to remind everyone what he can do.

The T20 World Cup is just six weeks away, and it represents a pivotal moment for Gambhir. Although India has demonstrated its strength in white-ball cricket by clinching the Champions Trophy in ODIs and the men's T20 Asia Cup this year, a disappointing performance in Test cricket, highlighted by two home whitewashes, has cast doubt on his future as the coach of the red-ball team.

Furthermore, the report mentioned that the BCCI will have ample time to make a decision if India does not meet expectations during the T20 World Cup.

"People who have the last word in the BCCI will have enough time to take an informed call about split coaching or having a single coach across formats, after analysing India's performance at the global meet," it read.

