PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Super 12 Match 24, T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan will be up against Zimbabwe in match 24 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan are coming off from a loss against India, while Zimbabwe were sparred by rain against South Africa in Hobart.

Pakistan bowlers could not have asked for a better venue than Perth for their match against Zimbabwe. Perth is the fastest and bounciest pitch in Australia. The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf will thrive bowling on this surface. After leaking runs against India, Pakistani pacers would be eager to put on a good show against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe batters struggled against the South African pace attack. The side’s over-reliance on Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams is not helping the cause. Wesley Madhevere showed some positive intent against South Africa. Zimbabwe batters need to put in a challenging score against Pakistan.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, match 24, Super 12, Group B

Date & Time: October 27, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium

Live Streaming: Star Sports

PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Batters – Ervine, Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood

Wicketkeeper – Mohammed Rizwan

All-rounders – Nawaz, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (VC)

Bowlers – Chatara, Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe probable XI

Pakistan: Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Chatara, Ngarava, Muzarabani