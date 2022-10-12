Search icon
IND-W vs THA-W Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup semi-final 2022 match

India topped the league stage points table and also mauled Thailand in one of the games and will look to continue their dominance over Thailand women.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:21 PM IST

India Women vs Thailand Women

India Women will battle it out with Thailand Women in semi-final 1 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. India topped the league stage points table and also mauled Thailand in one of the game. On current form, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side start as favorites. Thailand though have caused an upset in tournament by beating Pakistan, and India will not take them lightly. 

India brushed Thailand in the league stage of the Asia Cup. They bundled out the Thai side for just 37. The Kaur-led side have momentum, but again upsets have happened in cricket. 

Indian Batting has slightly looked shaky as Mandhana, Kaur, and Verma have not fired in unison whereas  Bowling has looked superb with the spin trio of Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, and Rana among wickets.

IND-W vs THAI-W Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Batters – Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chantham, Shafali Verma (C)

Wicketkeeper – Richa Ghosh

All-rounders – Kaur, Sutthiruang,  Deepti Sharma (VC)

Bowlers – Gayakwad, Tippoch, Meghana

IND-W vs THAI-W Probable Playing XIs

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

THAI-W: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (capt), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham.

