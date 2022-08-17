Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs South Africa 1st Test match in London

England vs South Africa

South Africa will be determined to keep their lead in World Test Championship standings intact as they are set to face England in the first Test match on Wednesday. The opening match of the series will be played at the Lord’s in London.

READ: Disabled cricketer who once scored 67 off 20 balls, now drives e-rickshaw for survival

South Africa beat England in three-match T20I series by 1-2 and leveled the ODI series to 1-1 last month. Both teams are now set to clash in the three-match Test series after two weeks break.

England’s red-ball team is flying high after thrashing New Zealand 3-0 and India in the rescheduled fifth Test match. Under the new management of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England has recently approached an attacking mindset in Test cricket and dominated India and New Zealand.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs South Africa - 1st Test

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs South Africa 1st Test Match

England vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes

Batters: Dean Elgar (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Keshav Maharaj

Bowlers: James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

READ: Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants and Telugu Yoddhas win their 2nd match on the trot

NZ vs SA Probable Playing XIs

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

ENG vs SA 1st Test My Dream11 team

Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Dean Elgar (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Joe Root (c), Keshav Maharaj, James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

READ: 'Will keep us on our toes': Shikhar Dhawan and India wary of Zimbabwe in ODI series

England vs South Africa 1st Test match Details

The 1st test match between England and South Africa will be played at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium and will start at 3:30 PM IST.