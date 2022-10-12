Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

BAN vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Pakistan tri-series match in Christchurch

Know all the details about the upcoming T20I match between Pakistan-Bangladesh which will be played as a part of tri-series in New Zealand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

BAN vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Pakistan tri-series match in Christchurch
Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the sixth game of the ongoing tri-series on October 13. Shakib Al Hasan and Co will play for their pride as Pakistan and New Zealand have already qualified for the final.

READ: Sam Curran shines as England wins 2nd T20I against Australia by 8 runs

This will be the second game between both teams in this series. Pakistan won the first game by 21 runs after posting a total of 167 runs on the board. Pakistan have won two out of the three matches so far in the series and will be expecting to win this game as well.

It is yet again that the Pakistani middle-order batting has looked dismal. Barring Shan Masood the rest of not been able to contribute much. Nonetheless, Pakistan are still favourites to beat hapless looking Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Khushdil Shah, Liton Das, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C)

All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (VC)

Bowlers – Harris Rauf, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Wasim

READ: 'Iftikhar MS Dhoni ki tarah khel raha hai par..': Saeed Ajmal huge remark on Pakistan's defeat

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

PAK: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Shan Masood.

BAN: Shakib al Hasab (C), Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam., Litton Das, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain.

Match Details

Date & Time: October 13, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.