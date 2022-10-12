BAN vs PAK T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Pakistan tri-series match in Christchurch

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the sixth game of the ongoing tri-series on October 13. Shakib Al Hasan and Co will play for their pride as Pakistan and New Zealand have already qualified for the final.

This will be the second game between both teams in this series. Pakistan won the first game by 21 runs after posting a total of 167 runs on the board. Pakistan have won two out of the three matches so far in the series and will be expecting to win this game as well.

It is yet again that the Pakistani middle-order batting has looked dismal. Barring Shan Masood the rest of not been able to contribute much. Nonetheless, Pakistan are still favourites to beat hapless looking Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batters – Khushdil Shah, Liton Das, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (C)

All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (VC)

Bowlers – Harris Rauf, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Wasim

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

PAK: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Shan Masood.

BAN: Shakib al Hasab (C), Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam., Litton Das, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain.

Match Details

Date & Time: October 13, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video