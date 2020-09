Malo CC Vilamoura vs Rossio CC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for MCCV vs ROS in ECS T10 Cartaxo

Dream11 Prediction: Malo CC Vilamoura vs Kent Rossio CC - ECS T10-Cartaxo 2020

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Malo CC Vilamoura vs Kent Rossio CC in ECS T10-Cartaxo 2020 match today, September 22.

Malo CC Vilamoura vs Kent Rossio CC (MCCV vs ROS) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Arsalan Naseem

Batsmen – Azher Andani (C), Muhammed Adnan, Harjit Singh

Allrounders – Amir Zaib, Md Siraj Nipo, Absar Alam (VC), Zafar Ali

Bowlers – Assad Mehmood, Rahul Bhardwaj, Munna Rahman

MCCV vs ROS My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh (CAPTAIN), Azher Andani (C), Muhammed Adnan, Harjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Asim Ali (VICE CAPTAIN), Bashitha Mihindukulusuriya., Assad Mehmood, Rahul Bhardwaj, Munna Rahman

MCCV vs ROS Probable Playing11

Malo CC Vilamoura: Mian Mehmood (C), Muhammed Adnan, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Syed Maisam, Yasir Sabir, Sulaman Mian, Jayesh Popat (WK), Zulfiqar Shah

Kent Rossio CC: Azher Andani (C), Md Siraj Nipo, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan, Absar Alam. Arsalan Naseem (WK), Munna Rahman, Rahul Bhardwaj, Binod Gyawali, Mohsin Butt, Shuvam Bhatia