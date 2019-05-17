Dream XI Prediction: Bangladesh vs West Indies – Best picks for today’s match

West Indies is looking to win their first ODI Series in the past five years. But the last time they won a series, it was against Bangladesh in 2014. So a victory will definitely be a boost two-time world champions.

Dream11 Bangladesh vs West Indies: Cricket predictions tips for today's Bangladesh vs West Indies Tri-Series Final



Walking into the final, both Bangladesh and West Indies are coming off a real positive run of form and winning it will definitely help the sides gain more confidence ahead of the World Cup in England.





BAN vs WI Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeping: This is the easiest pick of the day as Windies’ Shai Hope (VC) is currently in the form of his life.

Batting: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar(C) from Bangladesh with Sunil Ambris and Roston Chase being the safest batting bets.

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shakib al Hasan are the most worthy all-rounders in the lot.

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed and the ever so reliable Ashley Nurse should are the best wicket takers.

BAN vs WI predicted XI:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Farhad Reza.

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, John Campbell, Shannon Gabriel, Shane Dowrich.