Dream XI Prediction: Bangladesh vs West Indies – Best picks for today’s match

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

Independence Day 2023: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony in her address to nation on I-Day eve

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Dream XI Prediction: Bangladesh vs West Indies – Best picks for today’s match

West Indies is looking to win their first ODI Series in the past five years. But the last time they won a series, it was against Bangladesh in 2014. So a victory will definitely be a boost two-time world champions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2019, 02:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Dream11 Bangladesh vs West Indies: Cricket predictions tips for today's Bangladesh vs West Indies Tri-Series Final


West Indies is looking to win their first ODI Series in the past five years. But the last time they won a series, it was against Bangladesh in 2014. So a victory will definitely be a boost two-time world champions.  


Walking into the final, both Bangladesh and West Indies are coming off a real positive run of form and winning it will definitely help the sides gain more confidence ahead of the World Cup in England.

 

BAN vs WI Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeping: This is the easiest pick of the day as Windies’ Shai Hope (VC) is currently in the form of his life.

Batting: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar(C) from Bangladesh with Sunil Ambris and Roston Chase being the safest batting bets.
All-rounders: Jason Holder, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shakib al Hasan are the most worthy all-rounders in the lot.

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed and the ever so reliable Ashley Nurse should are the best wicket takers.

BAN vs WI predicted XI:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Farhad Reza.

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, John Campbell, Shannon Gabriel, Shane Dowrich.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Railway workers save dog trapped between tracks, internet says 'thankyou'

Laal Singh Chaddha completes one year, Mona Singh says playing mother to Aamir Khan was 'game-changer' for her

This woman quit high-paying job, took hospital on rent, built Rs 11,400 crore company in 5 years, her business is..

France: Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb alert

Who is Sonia Sharifi, 17-year-old girl whose pic went viral amid anti-hijab protest in Iran?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE