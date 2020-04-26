'Drank coffee once, proved to be too expensive': Hardik Pandya gives cheeky reply to Dinesh Karthik's KWK question

In conversation with the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik spoke about various topics from the Indian Premier League (IPL) to even juicy gossips.

While talking on Instagram Live, Karthik took a dig at Hardik Pandya and asked something related to his Koffee With Karan controversy.

The episode had led to the suspension of the latter from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Pandya was caught in a maelstrom due to his remarks on the chat show along with teammate KL Rahul.

But Hardik took it in a sporting manner and the all-rounder responded by saying that he was never a coffee drinker.

“I don’t drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee,” Hardik said.

“One coffee I had, mere ko bahut mehengi padi vo (proved to be too costly for me).”

“If you calculate all the coffee Starbucks have sold till now, mine was much costlier than that,” Hardik added.

Talking about the IPL and it being played behind closed doors, the 26-year-old Hardik said that he would be okay with it.

The 13th season has been postponed after the Indian government extended the ongoing lockdown in the country to May 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd,” said Hardik.

“I’ve played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that [IPL behind closed doors] happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home,” he said.