‘Drama karega’: Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja caught mocking Babar Azam on live TV during Pakistan vs South Africa Test; video goes viral

During the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore, Ramiz Raja created a major controversy by insulting Babar Azam while forgetting his microphone was still on.

Former Pakistan captain and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja ignited a debate on the opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa with an off-microphone remark. This comment, concerning the team's star batter Babar Azam, was inadvertently captured by the broadcast audio and quickly circulated on social media.

The incident unfolded on the very first ball of the 49th over at Gaddafi Stadium, where Babar Azam was batting on a mere 1 run. He was given out caught behind off the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy. As Babar immediately called for a DRS review, Raja, who was part of the commentary team, was overheard saying, "yeh out hain, drama karega." (This is out, now he will be doing drama)

Although Raja's comment was not part of the official commentary, it was still audible to the audience. However, replays indicated that there was no edge from Babar’s bat, leading to the on-field decision being overturned.

Babar Azam falters again

Babar Azam's entry into the match came at a crucial moment when the team required him to exhibit resilience and stabilize the innings. After narrowly escaping the early DRS call, he appeared out of sorts, managing only 23 runs off 48 balls before being dismissed in the 60th over by Simon Harmer.

Following this setback, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha steadied the innings, finishing Day 1 with an unbeaten partnership of 114 runs. Pakistan concluded the day at 313/5, with Rizwan on 62 and Agha on 52. Both batters displayed confidence against South Africa’s trio of spinners, showcasing their adept footwork and shot selection.

South Africa, the reigning WTC champions, are in pursuit of a record-extending 11th consecutive Test victory. Under the leadership of stand-in captain Aiden Markram, due to Temba Bavuma's absence, South Africa opted for three spinners alongside their pace spearhead, Kagiso Rabada.

