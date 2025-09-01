Add DNA as a Preferred Source
DPL 2025: Nitish Rana's masterclass helps West Delhi Lions beat Central Delhi Kings by six wickets

West Delhi Lions chased down 174 against Central Delhi Kings to clinch the Delhi Premier League 2025 title.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

DPL 2025: Nitish Rana's masterclass helps West Delhi Lions beat Central Delhi Kings by six wickets
The West Delhi Lions lifted the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 title in style, defeating Central Delhi Kings by six wickets in a high-octane final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Skipper Nitish Rana once again rose to the occasion, delivering a match-winning unbeaten 79 to guide his side to glory.

Chasing 174, the Lions were jolted early as Central Delhi Kings’ bowlers Simarjeet Singh and Arun Pundir struck in quick succession, leaving them struggling at 48/3 inside the fifth over. The pressure of a big final was evident, but captain Rana stepped up when it mattered the most. Alongside Mayank Gusain, he steadied the chase with a 42-run partnership. Gusain (15 off 11) fell to Tejas Baroka, but by then, the skipper had already seized control.

Rana then found an ideal ally in Hrithik Shokeen, and the pair ensured there were no further setbacks. While Shokeen anchored with a composed 42* off 27, Rana unleashed a masterclass of controlled aggression, peppering the boundaries and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Their unbroken stand not only nullified the Kings’ bowling attack but also carried the Lions over the finish line.

Earlier, batting first, the Central Delhi Kings produced a remarkable turnaround after a shaky start to post a competitive 173/7 in 20 overs.

The Kings’ top order faltered under pressure, with wickets tumbling at regular intervals. At one stage, they were left reeling at 78/6, and the West Delhi Lions looked firmly in control.

But the script changed dramatically when Yugal Saini and Pranshu Vijayran came together at the crease. The duo showed grit, composure, and smart shot selection to stitch a game-changing 78-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Yugal anchored the innings with a determined 65 off 48 balls, mixing steady accumulation with timely boundaries.

At the other end, Pranshu played the perfect aggressor, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 50 off just 24 deliveries. His fearless stroke play in the death overs ensured the Kings not only recovered but also finished with real momentum, silencing the Lions’ early dominance.

For West Delhi, Manan Bhardwaj once again impressed with the ball, returning with figures of 2/11 in 3 overs. Shivank Vashisht was equally effective, scalping 2/12 in 2 overs, while skipper Nitish Rana played his part too, conceding just 16 runs in his 4 overs and picking up a crucial wicket.

