The Dubai Capitals chased down 189 to complete a five-wicket victory against the Desert Vipers.

Dubai Capitals clinched a thrilling last-ball, victory against the Desert Vipers on Wednesday (February 5), securing their place in the Final of the DP World ILT20 Season 3. In a nail-biting finish at the Dubai International Stadium, an all-round masterclass from Gulbadin Naib—featuring a third consecutive half-century against the Vipers, and a two-wicket haul—propelled the Capitals to a five-wicket win. The triumph not only marked the second-highest run chase in T20s at the venue but also extended the Capitals' dominance over the Vipers with their fifth consecutive win against the side.

Earlier in the evening, Alex Hales lit up the innings with a blistering 67 off just 32 balls, forging a 98-run partnership with Max Holden to give the Vipers a flying start. However, the Capitals fought back brilliantly with the ball, restricting the Vipers to 189/7 and setting the stage for a dramatic chase.

Chasing a steep target amidst the pressure of a playoff, the Dubai Capitals had a steady powerplay of 47 runs without losing any wickets. Adam Rossington struck Sam Curran for three boundaries in the fifth over to make his intentions clear, but the Capitals were already falling behind the equation.

Gulbadin Naib and skipper Sam Billings were tasked with recalibrating the run chase and the pair got to work quickly. The Capitals required 12 in the last over and Naib was lucky to squeeze six runs off the first two balls. He was dropped by Dhruv Parashar on the next ball but perished a ball later with the scores tied. Sikandar Raza struck a boundary on the last ball to seal the run chase.

Brief Scores

Dubai Capitals beat Desert Vipers by five wickets

Desert Vipers 189/7 in 20 overs (Alex Hales 67, Max Holden 36, Dan Lawrence 35, Gulbadin Naib 2 for 25, Qais Ahmad 2 for 29)

Dubai Capitals 193/5 in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 62, Adam Rossington 44, Sam Billings 38, Lockie Ferguson 2 for 32, David Payne 1 for 31)

Schedule for Thursday (06th February)

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors – 8 pm IST– Sheikh Zayed Stadium