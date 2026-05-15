Double blow for Pakistan: WTC points docked, fine imposed after Bangladesh defeat

Pakistan's woes deepened after their opening Test defeat to Bangladesh as the ICC imposed a World Test Championship point deduction along with a substantial fine. The fresh setback compounds pressure on the team following a disappointing start to the series.

Pakistan's misfortunes in the World Test Championship continue to escalate. Following a defeat against Bangladesh in their series opener in Dhaka, where they lost by 104 runs, Pakistan has suffered further setbacks, losing eight WTC points and incurring additional penalties for maintaining a slow over-rate.

The Test match reached a thrilling conclusion on the final day, with all three outcomes still in play. However, it was Bangladesh's bowling, spearheaded by Nahid Rana, that triggered a significant collapse for Pakistan around the tea break, securing the victory for the Tigers. This defeat already indicated trouble for Pakistan, but the repercussions are set to worsen as the players have been fined 40% of their match fees.

An ICC announcement revealed that match referee Jeff Crowe determined the Pakistan team was a staggering 8 overs short of their required quota throughout the match; Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, admitted guilt regarding the charges, eliminating the need for a hearing.

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The 40% fine and eight-point deduction align with the ICC and WTC regulations, which stipulate that teams lose 5% of their match fee and one point in the WTC standings for each over they fall behind. This marks only the second deduction in this WTC cycle, yet it is four times more severe than the two-point penalty England faced during the Lord's Test against India last summer.

Pakistan has now dropped to ninth place

The match in Dhaka was particularly disappointing as Pakistan crumbled from 119/3 to 168 all out in their final innings, failing to secure a draw against a Bangladesh side that expertly exploited a weary fifth-day pitch in Mirpur.

This deduction further diminishes the points total for an already struggling Pakistan, which now stands at just four points, tied with the last-placed West Indies, after managing only one win and two losses in this WTC cycle so far. Their point percentage now sits at a dismal 11.11%.

This puts them significantly behind the current WTC leaders, Australia, who are comfortably at 87.5% following a decisive Ashes win, and New Zealand, sitting in second place with 77.8%. South Africa's surprising victory over India places them just outside the top spots at 75%, while India is struggling to keep up with a lackluster winning percentage of 48.5% so far.

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