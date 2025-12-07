FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Don't think their place in team should...': Sanjay Bangar advises Gautam Gambhir to review ODI roles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

After the Vizag ODI, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar said that the place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should not be questioned now.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 03:25 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's place in the ODI team shouldn't be questioned. His statement came after the Men in Blue clinched the 3-match ODI series 2-1 against South Africa in Vizag on Sunday. In the third and final match, Team India registered a comfortable 9 wickets win to clinch the series. Speaking on Cricket Live, Sanjay Bangar was in all praise for India's top order in the Vizag ODI.

''It was a terrific batting display by all three Indian batters. They made full use of the conditions and the dew. What they missed in the first two matches, they got a better pitch here and made the most of it. Both, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were restrained. They didn't try too hard, just played themselves in. Rohit knew he won't play an international game for 30-40 days, and Yashasvi was finding his rhythm in 50-over cricket. Then, when Virat Kohli came in, he decided to give some entertainment. The fluency we saw was terrific to watch. He seems to be on top of his game," Bangar said.

Bangar also talked about Virat and Rohit's place in the ODI squad and added, ''I don't think the place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team should have been a question. Look at what they have done over so many years. They have retired from two formats, so it's obvious they might take just a couple of sessions to get back into action, because they have done it so often. They don't need to play as many matches as a younger player. Once they are there, once they are hungry and fit, you want players of that quality.''

''You have to treat them differently and give them space. When they are on song, you see the difference. Their sheer presence changes the dressing room atmosphere. After the humiliating loss in the Test series, they must have spoken to the boys. They helped put things behind and play with freedom and authority, giving the whole team supreme confidence,'' Bangar further said.

Coming back to the Vizag ODI, India won the Toss and decided to bowl first against the Proteas. The visitors failed to post a big total and were bowled out for 270. Team India chased down this total within 40 overs and also clinched the 3-match series.

(With ANI inputs)

