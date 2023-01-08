Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Don't spoil his game': Gautam Gambhir faces flak for 'time to put him in Tests' tweet for Suryakumar Yadav

Surya's knock was followed by a disciplined performance with the ball by the Indian bowlers as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 137.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

'Don't spoil his game': Gautam Gambhir faces flak for 'time to put him in Tests' tweet for Suryakumar Yadav
Gambhir shared a noteworthy tweet about premier batter Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav picked up where he left off in T20I cricket in 2022, smashing his third century in the format in the series decider against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 7. Surya did not have the ideal start to the series, but as it progressed, he regained his rhythm and fired on all guns when the series was on the line. 

Team India did not get off to a great start after losing opener Ishan Kishan, but once Rahul Tripathi gave the innings a boost with his steely cameo, there was no turning back for the hosts.

Suryakumar just dictated his presence, forcing the Sri Lankan bowlers to surrender. He hit some of the most daring shots, including one in which he rolled on the floor but still hit a six to complete a spectacular century. SKY scored an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls to help India achieve a massive score of 228 and bat Sri Lanka out of the game.

Surya's genius elicited numerous reactions, but one in particular captured everyone's attention. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir praised Surya, saying it may be time to get him into the Test team.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote, "What a knock @surya_14kumar ! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper."

While his intention was genuine, the southpaw received criticism from fans who said he was dismissing the efforts of players like Sarfaraz Khan, who score runs day in and day out in red-ball cricket on the domestic circuit.

Here are some of the reactions:

Apart from Suryakumar, Shubman Gill played a decent knock (46 off 36) while Rahul Tripathi gave India some quickfire runs in the Power-play with his 35 off 16.

On the other hand, Axar Patel (21 not out off 9) continued from where he left in the previous game and played a little cameo towards the end. With both Suryakumar and Axar hitting, India scored 28 runs in the last two overs and posted a total of 228/5 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: India 228/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 112 not out, Shubman Gill 46, Rahul Tripathi 35; Dilshan Madushanka 2-55) beat Sri Lanka 137 all out in 16.4 overs (Kusal Mendis 23, Dasun Shanaka 23; Arshdeep Singh 3-20) by 91 runs.

READ| Meet Devisha, the wife of India star Suryakumar Yadav and know their love story

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.