'Don't spoil his game': Gautam Gambhir faces flak for 'time to put him in Tests' tweet for Suryakumar Yadav

Gambhir shared a noteworthy tweet about premier batter Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav picked up where he left off in T20I cricket in 2022, smashing his third century in the format in the series decider against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 7. Surya did not have the ideal start to the series, but as it progressed, he regained his rhythm and fired on all guns when the series was on the line.

Team India did not get off to a great start after losing opener Ishan Kishan, but once Rahul Tripathi gave the innings a boost with his steely cameo, there was no turning back for the hosts.

Suryakumar just dictated his presence, forcing the Sri Lankan bowlers to surrender. He hit some of the most daring shots, including one in which he rolled on the floor but still hit a six to complete a spectacular century. SKY scored an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls to help India achieve a massive score of 228 and bat Sri Lanka out of the game.

Surya's genius elicited numerous reactions, but one in particular captured everyone's attention. Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir praised Surya, saying it may be time to get him into the Test team.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote, "What a knock @surya_14kumar ! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper."

What a knock @surya_14kumar! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper pic.twitter.com/tvvoRTXEwp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 7, 2023

While his intention was genuine, the southpaw received criticism from fans who said he was dismissing the efforts of players like Sarfaraz Khan, who score runs day in and day out in red-ball cricket on the domestic circuit.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dnt mix formats. — Arjun (@26rjun) January 7, 2023

Absolutely disagree . dont spoil his game by burdening him . Next its time for him to concentrate in ODI . His next goal should be ODI world cup . January 7, 2023

no, he is fine in t20 and ODI, dont put extra pressure on him...he needs more time to recover. we already have many player who are specially born to play test cricket. give chance to Sarfaraz khan,pujara is already got his form — shadab ansari (@shadab1511) January 7, 2023

Sky will be finished if he plays test. He should stick to t20s — vinay@Mumbaikar (@vinay_287) January 7, 2023

Sarfaraz is still waiting.. Ranji should be valued before we make t20 stars in — Nineeth (@Nineeth18) January 7, 2023

On what basis? Is playing well in t20 is a criteria for test selection?? Then guys like sarfaraz are toiling in ranji for what?! All players need not to be in all formats. Let him be t20 specialist. — shyam sundar (@shyamsundar21) January 7, 2023

Apart from Suryakumar, Shubman Gill played a decent knock (46 off 36) while Rahul Tripathi gave India some quickfire runs in the Power-play with his 35 off 16.

On the other hand, Axar Patel (21 not out off 9) continued from where he left in the previous game and played a little cameo towards the end. With both Suryakumar and Axar hitting, India scored 28 runs in the last two overs and posted a total of 228/5 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: India 228/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 112 not out, Shubman Gill 46, Rahul Tripathi 35; Dilshan Madushanka 2-55) beat Sri Lanka 137 all out in 16.4 overs (Kusal Mendis 23, Dasun Shanaka 23; Arshdeep Singh 3-20) by 91 runs.

