'Don't play Pakistan in any ICC tournament: Former Pakistani skipper Salman Butt challenges India amid WCL 2025 row

After Shahid Afridi, former Pakistani skiper Salman Butt has come forward and put out his reaction on the India vs Pakistan match in WCL 2025, which was cancelled. He even moved one step further and challenged India. See what he said.

World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is garnering attention across the cricketing world not for its match but for the cancellation of India vs Pakistan clash, which was scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 20, but was called off citing the current geopolitical situation and prevailing tensions between the two nations. Several Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Harbhajan Singh, among others, withdrew from the game a day before amid soaring outrage on social media.

Even the official social media handles of WCL issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the game. However, this decision didn't went well with the Pakistan Champions team owner, Kamil Khan, along with former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who is reportedly the main reason behind the game being called off. Afridi was one of the popular Pakistani cricketers who was openly abusing and mocking the Indian Army for the Operation Sindoor, conducted in the month of May against Pakistan's terrorist organisations.

Salman Butt challenges India after cancellation of WCL match

Now, a former Pakistani skipper named Salman Butt has also come forward and even issued a challenge to India. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said, ''The whole world is talking about them. What message have they sent to cricket as a whole and to the fans? What are you trying to show? What are you trying to prove? Now don’t play in the World Cup…don’t play against us in any ICC tournament. Make this a promise.''

''See, we understand that everything has its own place. But now that you are interlinking, don’t play against us at any level or tournament. Not even the Olympics. When you come up against a Chinese athlete, refuse to compete in that event. Please do that. I would love to see,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Champions' team owner demanded two points for the match, which was called off. Despite the league match between India and Pakistan has been cancelled, it is still not clear whether the two teams will face each other in the semi-finals or finals of WCL 2025, if they reach that stage.