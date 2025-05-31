Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have reached the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after 9 years. They will face the winner of the Qualifier game between, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans are currently on cloud nine as their team have reached the finals of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season after a wait of 9 long years. This is the fourth time RCB have reached IPL finals after losing in 2009, 2011, and 2016, and their fans are super-excited about this appearance as they have the Men in Red have remained unbeaten in away games throughout the season. However, a section on social media wants RCB to lose another IPL final and is trending hashtags like 'Save Humanity' and 'Don't Let RCB Win' on the internet. But why?

Social media trends against RCB

Several social media users have been posting anti-RCB posts on the internet ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2025 final. One user wrote, ''RCB winning the trophy will be against the nature, against the humanity. Someone save the humanity save the glory of the IPL league.''

RCB reached the IPL 2025 finals after decimating the table toppers, Punjab Kings, in the Qualifier 1 game in Mullanpur. However, PBKS will have another shot as they will face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on June 1, the winner of which will face RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3 for the title.