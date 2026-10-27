'Don’t know what cricket he was playing’: Abhishek's playful response to mentor Yuvraj over his 12-ball fifty challenge

After winning the Player of the Match award for his 113 off just 38 balls, Abhishek Sharma replied to his mentor Yuvraj Singh's cheeky remark on his 15-ball fifty. Know the whole story here.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is currently the hottest trend on social media after his blistering 113-run knock off just 38 balls against New Zealand in Wellington. He also won the Player of the Match award for his power-packed innings. Abhishek, along with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, gave a good head start to the Indian innings in the 199-run chase. Soon after India clinched the game easily by 6 wickets, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh teased Abhishek on social media for failing to break his record of scoring fifty in 12 balls. For those unversed, Yuvi scored a half-century in just 12 balls in the inaugural T20I World Cup game in 2007 against England in Durban.

Yuvraj Singh takes a cheeky dig at Abhishek Sharma

Teasing Abhishek, Yuvi wrote, ''You still can't get 50 off 12 can you @abhisheksharma_4. Look like two left handers batting in their backyards! @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09.''

You still can’t get 50 of 12 can you @OfficialAbhi04! Looks like two left handers batting in their backyard! #IndVsNZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2026

Abhishek Sharma responds to Yuvraj's 12-ball fifty record

Responding to Yuvraj, the Player of the Match winner during the post-match presentation said, ''I have said this before. I don't know what cricket he was playing at the time. If anyone wants to go out and bat like this, it is not easy. It is not easy to get a fifty in 12 balls. But we do not think about that, we want to just win the match for our team.''

Abhishek Sharma reveals key to 133-run stand with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Meanwhile, Abhishek also talked about his opening partner Sooryavanshi with whom he built a 133-run partnership and added, ''Key was pretty much simple, that me and Vaibhav enjoy our time. When we were fielding, we saw there was some extra bounce. Vaibhav started off well, and we took the momentum from there. It is not that easy, but it is down to the preparation. Huge shoutout to our coaching staff and our side-arm bowlers. We had a good practice session yesterday, and I just wanted to use it. I manifested this innings, and it happened.''

Notably, the Men in Blue won the 5-match series 3-0 by clinching all the first three games against the Blackcaps. The next match will be played in Auckland on October 30.