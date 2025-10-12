Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Headlines

CRICKET

'Don't beat our bowlers that bad': Brian Lara makes humble request to Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test

In a video shared by the official social media handles, the legend Brian Lara is seen making a special request to the Indian opener. Check out the video.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 01:04 PM IST

'Don't beat our bowlers that bad': Brian Lara makes humble request to Yashasvi Jaiswal during IND vs WI 2nd Test
Brian Lara met Yashasvi Jaiswal after Day 2 Stumps of the New Delhi Test
Legendary cricketer Brian Lara made a special request to Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 175 runs in the first innings of the New Delhi Test against the West Indies. In a video shared by the official X handle of the BCCI, Jaiswal was getting ready for an interview with Lara, who congratulated and made a request. ''Don’t beat our bowlers that bad,'' Lara said. In reply, Jaiswal said, ''No, I am just trying.''

Watch the clip:

''I always put the team first, how I can play for my team and what is important for my team at that moment in time. So I always think that, and that gives me the answer to how I can play, what shots I can play, how the wicket is, and if I’m there, I make sure that I take it as long as I can. So that is all my mindset that if I have a start, I make sure that I should make it big, just like that,'' Jaiswal added.

Deets about IND vs WI 2nd Test

Meanwhile, Jaiswal was all set to smash his third double century in the red-ball format, but a misunderstanding with skipper Shubman Gill led to his dismissal by runout. Later, Gill also completed his century and remained unbeaten at 129. In the first innings of the New Delhi Test, Team India posted 518 runs on the board of 5 wickets and declared their innings. In reply, the visitors were bundled out at 248 on Day 3, with still a trail by 270 runs.

Will the West Indies side be able to showcase good batting performance against the Indian bowlers and put some lead against the home side.

