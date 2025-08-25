'Dono apne hai, Inshallah': Haris Rauf makes huge claims ahead of IND vs PAK clash in Asia Cup 2025

UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE
CRICKET
In a viral video, Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf is seen exuding confidence of winning against Team India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.
India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup on September 14. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, a video of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is doing the rounds on the internet, wherein he can be seen exuding confidence of winning against Team India in the upcoming tournament. Interestingly, India and Pakistan are both in the same Group in the Asia Cup 2025 and will face each other at least once in the tournament. Both teams are strong cricketing nations and are expected to reach the next round and face each other again.
In the viral video, a fan during a game asked Rauf about the upcoming two games between India and Pakistan, to which he replied, ''Dono apne hai, Inshallah (We will win both games, Inshallah)''.
Haris Rauf on Pakistan vs India. pic.twitter.com/1nywqFxGou— Sheri. (@CallMeSher_) August 24, 2025
Between India and Pakistan, the Men in Blue are the favourites among the cricket experts as the Asia Cup 2025 will be played in T20 format in the upcoming edition, and the Suryakumar Yadav-led team is currently the World Champions.
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shubman Gill (VC), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Pakistan - Salman Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Shaheed Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.