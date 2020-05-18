Donald Trump claims coronavirus cases throughout US are 'strongly trending downward'

New York has had more than 350,000 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths.

The President of the United States Donald Trump on Monday (May 18) claimed that the number of coronavirus cases in the country is significantly decreasing every day.

"The number of Coronavirus cases is strongly trending downward throughout the United States, with few exceptions. Very good news, indeed!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the total number of people infected in the United States by the coronavirus surged to 1,527,664 with the death toll claiming more than 90,000 in the country, as per the COVID-19 data collated by the Worldometers website at 8:30 AM on this day.

Trump in the past has blamed Obama and his Democratic administration for a lot of problems, which includes not having adequate supplies of medical equipment to battle the pandemic which took more than 75,000 American lives.

Back in April, 20.5 million Americans also lost their jobs and unemployment was at 14.7 per cent.

Globally, the virus has infected a total of 41.80 lakh people as of now while the number of deaths has reached 316,853.