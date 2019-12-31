'Don't want to see somebody with an AK-47': Sourav Ganguly reveals how he bypassed security to enjoy Pakistani cuisine

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that he once sneaked out to try out some local cuisine during India's tour of Pakistan back in 2003-04.

The former Team India skipper during an interview with India Today claimed how Rajdeep Sardesai once caught him enjoying kebabs in the streets of Pakistan.

"It was madness (the security). I went out to have food and was caught because I didn't inform the security. And our dear friend Rajdeep (Sardesai) he caught me and said the Indian captain is having kebabs on the food street and then the entire dinner finished after that," Ganguly said.

"I had a cap on and I was quietly having dinner and I hope Rajdeep will see this interview and I hope he's keeping well."

"From that point of view (security measures), I actually got fed-up of the security people. I came out of the hotel room on the first day and saw, they used to call them tigers, and they had 2 people with AK-47s, one looking towards the door and one looking on the other side," the BCCI chief said.

Also read PAK Foreign Minister accuses India of putting pressure on Bangladesh to cancel their series against Pakistan

"So I had to go to the local manager and told him that we are here for 45 days, you please remove security from in front of the room, please put it in the lobby. Because we can't wake up every morning and see somebody standing there with an AK-47. If he misfires (laughs) we don't have to go till the lobby."

The entire encounter happened when the 'Men In Blue' played Pakistan in a five-match ODI three-match Test series which they won by 3-2 and 2-1, respectively.

Also read Virat Kohli finishes 2019 as number one Test batsman in world cricket

The former cricketer then went on to add: "I remember coming out of the airport in Karachi and driving towards the hotel. The entire road was shut and it was a good 10kms drive. And every side road leading on to the main road was blocked."

"And there was security, military, tigers wherever you see in every nook and corner. And the hotel we were staying in Karachi, I think it was on the 3rd floor, so the 2nd and 4th floors were not given to any guests. It was completely chock-a-block."