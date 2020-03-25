'Don't wander out': 1 year to the run-out, R Ashwin gives Mankading warning as India goes under 21 days lockdown

In a bid to stop the spreading of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days. Urging citizens to stay indoors, many celebrities and sports personalities are also taking to social media to spread the word.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin - known for his witty tweets - made a humorous reference to the Mankading, which took place exactly a year ago in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He used the run-out to warn people of the things that could happen if they stepped out of their houses.

“…Exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe,” Ashwin tweeted on Wednesday.

In the IPL in 2019, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper Ashwin had run out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end when he strayed out of his crease. The incident had caused the cricket world to be divided whether this was within the ‘spirit’ of the game.

As for the lockdown, the bowler had taken to Twitter after PM Modi made the announcement and tweeted, “3 weeks it is … let’s stay indoors in India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behavior over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades”.

He had even replied to one of ESPNCricinfo's piece and said that this crisis has made him realize that the game is taken ‘too seriously’. “If we survive this pandemic, surely there is a lesson somewhere in there,” he had said.