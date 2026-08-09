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'Don't use the word blame': VVS Laxman breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan injuries amid CoE scrutiny

VVS Laxman has addressed the scrutiny surrounding Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan’s injury management, while responding to questions over the Centre of Excellence. Laxman urged caution in assigning responsibility, saying, “Don’t use the word blame,” amid growing concerns over player fitness.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 04:48 PM IST

'Don't use the word blame': VVS Laxman breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan injuries amid CoE scrutiny
VVS Laxman is the head of CoE
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VVS Laxman, who heads cricket at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence spoke out during a press conference alongside BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia about all the talk surrounding player injuries. He took time to clear up what “subject to fitness” actually means, since people keep seeing that phrase tied to players’ names in team announcements.

Laxman didn’t shy away from criticism of the Centre of Excellence’s injury management process. He explained how selection and rehab decisions work—pointing out that everything comes down to real medical assessments, hard data, and putting the long-term health of players first.

When asked whether the Centre rushed players back or the selectors picked guys before doctors gave the all-clear, Laxman wasn’t having it. “Let’s not use the word ‘blame’. As soon as you talk about blame, you’re just looking for someone to point a finger at.” He went on to say there’s great coordination between the COE, both teams’ management, the Sports Science and Medicine staff, and the selection committee. Everyone stays in touch, and no one is left in the dark.

As for how things actually work behind the scenes: Laxman broke it down. If a player’s coming back from injury, the selector reaches out to the COE to get a current fitness status. The team at the COE puts this together and sends it to the head of the selection committee, the head coaches, and the BCCI. That way, everyone knows where things stand.

He also addressed some specific cases, like Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan’s selection for the Sri Lanka Test series. People were saying players get picked and then withdrawn, but Laxman said that’s just not true. Whenever there’s an asterisk next to a player, it means they haven’t cleared fitness yet—they’re included “subject to fitness.” That’s the whole point. “You move players through stages in rehabilitation, and if progress slows, you tell the selectors and coaches right away.” There’s no confusion or hidden steps.

He made it clear: “If someone doesn’t pass the fitness test, the selectors already know who’s next in line to step in.” He stressed that the process is always about what’s best for the player—and the team.

Wrapping things up, Laxman emphasized that transparency is a big deal for the COE. Every press release shows exactly who’s fit and who’s been picked conditionally. “It’s basic common sense,” he said, “and transparency is non-negotiable.”

Also read| 'Letter was ready': Ajinkya Rahane reveals how he saved Yashasvi Jaiswal from 4-match ban

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