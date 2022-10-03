Don't trust their words: Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after being ignored for South Africa ODIs

Prithvi Shaw wasn't recalled in the ODI team.

On Sunday, the BCCI announced the ODI team for the forthcoming three-match series against South Africa. Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar were added to the list of 16 players announced for the 50-over contests, which begin on Thursday. In addition to the duo, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and star batter Rahul Tripathi were involved.

Prithvi Shaw was one of the shocking omissions from the 16-man ODI selection for the home series against South Africa. Shaw was expected to earn an India comeback after a year due to his form and habit of going for scoring opportunities from the first ball.

The race for the 3rd spot was between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pritvi Shaw. Ruturaj has been with the ODI team since January but is yet to be capped. As a result, it would have been unfair to remove Ruturaj before even giving him a chance.

The selection committee opted not to make any changes and kept the opening combination. Shaw seemed to react to being ignored once more by posting a strange story on Instagram.

Shaw recently scored 11 and 77 in two one-day matches for India A against New Zealand A. During his 77-run knock, he faced only 48 balls and batted at a strike rate of 160.41. He completely fits the bill in terms of India's new attitude, and it's just a matter of time until he's recalled.

In the ODI series, Dhawan will be partnered by Shreyas Iyer. In the ODI series against the West Indies, the right-handed batsman was named vice-captain. Ravindra Jadeja was supposed to complete the task, however he was unable to join the ODI series.

Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar are both fresh additions to the ODI squad. While Rajat has been making news in the IPL, Mukesh has been making waves in domestic cricket and has recently played for India A. In the Irani Cup, he is currently a member of Rest of India.

The three one-day internationals will take place on October 6, 9, and 11 at Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi, respectively. India now leads the T20I series 2-0. The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I.

