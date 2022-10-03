Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Don't trust their words: Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after being ignored for South Africa ODIs

The right-handed batsman has been batting well in domestic cricket but hasn't earned an India call-up since July 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Don't trust their words: Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after being ignored for South Africa ODIs
Prithvi Shaw wasn't recalled in the ODI team.

On Sunday, the BCCI announced the ODI team for the forthcoming three-match series against South Africa. Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar were added to the list of 16 players announced for the 50-over contests, which begin on Thursday. In addition to the duo, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and star batter Rahul Tripathi were involved.

Prithvi Shaw was one of the shocking omissions from the 16-man ODI selection for the home series against South Africa. Shaw was expected to earn an India comeback after a year due to his form and habit of going for scoring opportunities from the first ball.

The race for the 3rd spot was between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pritvi Shaw. Ruturaj has been with the ODI team since January but is yet to be capped. As a result, it would have been unfair to remove Ruturaj before even giving him a chance.

The selection committee opted not to make any changes and kept the opening combination. Shaw seemed to react to being ignored once more by posting a strange story on Instagram. 

 

Shaw recently scored 11 and 77 in two one-day matches for India A against New Zealand A. During his 77-run knock, he faced only 48 balls and batted at a strike rate of 160.41. He completely fits the bill in terms of India's new attitude, and it's just a matter of time until he's recalled.

In the ODI series, Dhawan will be partnered by Shreyas Iyer. In the ODI series against the West Indies, the right-handed batsman was named vice-captain. Ravindra Jadeja was supposed to complete the task, however he was unable to join the ODI series.

Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar are both fresh additions to the ODI squad. While Rajat has been making news in the IPL, Mukesh has been making waves in domestic cricket and has recently played for India A. In the Irani Cup, he is currently a member of Rest of India.

The three one-day internationals will take place on October 6, 9, and 11 at Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi, respectively. India now leads the T20I series 2-0. The Men in Blue beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I.

READ| IND vs SA: Yuzvendra Chahal kicks Tabraiz Shamsi during second T20I, video goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Migraine: 5 natural ways to reduce headaches
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 3 Result releasing today at josaa.nic.in, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.