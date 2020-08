'Don't think it's realistic to play Test cricket again': Aaron Finch

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch says he has little chance of returning to the Test cricket due to the emergence of talented youngsters. He also added that with three limited-overs World Cups over the next three years, it leaves him little time to stake a claim.

Finch had made his test debut in 2018 against Pakistan in Dubai as fellow opener David Warner served a one-year suspension for his role in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

The hard-hitting batsman played the last of his five Tests in the Boxing Day contest against India that year before being dropped and has since played only five first-class matches.

Also read Aaron Finch eyes retirement after 2023 World Cup in India

"In terms of red-ball cricket, I don't think it's realistic to play test cricket again," Finch was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia's website.

"Just based on two things: the amount of opportunity to play four-day cricket and force a claim, I think, is going to be really limited; and also the young batters coming through, there are some seriously good players in Australia, especially top-order batters.

"The talent depth is really, really strong at the moment so I don't think that's an opportunity, to be honest," said the 33-year-old.

Finch has already flagged the 2023 ODI World Cup in India as his career swan song but will need to focus on back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups in the next two years before that.

Finch is in England leading a 21-man touring party for next month's limited-overs series which includes three Twenty20 Internationals and three one-dayers.

"It's always a place I've loved batting, right from when I first came over as a club player up in York," said the former Surrey and Yorkshire player.

"I think having played over here for six county seasons in T20 and a bit of four-day cricket helps."