'Don’t think he understood': Shoaib Akhtar responds after Kapil Dev dismissed idea of IND-PAK series in COVID-19 crisis

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar responded to Kapil Dev's comments on his proposition of conducting a series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Dev had claimed that Shoaib is free to have his own opinion but India does not need to raise cash to protect people as they have enough.

Reacting to the former Team India skipper's take on it, Akhtar said: "I don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues."

"The global audience would be hooked by a match. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does. I think this suggestion will come into consideration soon,” he told a popular news outlet.

The two arch-rival nations have not played any bilateral series since 2007. They only play each other in the ICC events and Asia Cup.

The former star pacer further claimed, “I had said that I know India more than even Imran Khan himself. I have traveled to many areas and interacted with many people there. I keep telling people here what Indians are all about."

"Our countries have a lot of poverty. I am saddened when people are suffering. As a human and as a Muslim, it is my responsibility to help as much as I can,” he added.

Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting events across the globe have come to a halt. However, Akhtar suggested that the series be played in isolation and behind closed doors where only the personnel from the broadcasting channel will be involved.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, as players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 8447 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 273 fatalities have been reported.