'Donâ€™t think England have got tools to beat Australia': Michael Vaughan comments on Joe Root &â€‰Co

Australia depicted a flawless performance against Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series. The Aussies thrashed the visitors 2-0 in the Test series to win all their Day-Night Test for the sixth time in a row.

Seeing the perfect display by the Australians, former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that England are lacking in key areas.

According to Vaughan, “At this stage, I don’t think England have got a chance in two years’ time unless they suddenly find one or two high-class bowlers from somewhere and a high-class spinner”.

While talking to Fox Cricket he said, "I know we’re two years away but I don’t think England have got the tools to beat Australia in Australian conditions - particularly this Australian team".

"I was here last year when they played a quality India team and they lost, but you could feel there was still a little bit of rawness and obviously there was no David Warner and Steve Smith," the former England captain added.

Earlier, Vaughan had congratulated the Australian team saying that only the current Indian side had the ability to defeat them.

Vaughan had taken to social media and posted: “This Australian Team in these conditions are going to take some beating ... Only @BCCI #India have the tools to do so at this stage imo ... #AUSvPAK.”

Earlier this year, India had recorded their first-ever Test series win in Australia when they edged a 2-1 series win Down Under.

However, according to fans, the Australian team were missing stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner - who were serving their one-year bans for their part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.