'Don't think any Indian captain would be...': Gautam Gambhir hails MS Dhoni after India loss vs England in semi-final

India experienced yet another surprising departure from the ICC event, when England defeated Men in Blue by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final at Adelaide Oval. India advanced to the knockout stage after a strong performance in the league stage, however they were unable to defeat England.

India struggled miserably in the game, as England gave them their worst defeat in the current edition. Following the defeat, criticism began to flood in from all directions, with batting veteran Sunil Gavaskar already claiming that "a few shocking retirements are on the cards."

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir surprisingly lauded MS Dhoni for winning three ICC trophies by taking dig at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. "Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma and more 100s than Virat Kohli, but I don't think so any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies,” said Gautam Gambhir while speaking at Star Sports.

Notably, Dhoni captained the team in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is also the first Indian captain to have won all of the ICC trophies during his tenure, and he added four IPL titles to his collection (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021). Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his side did not perform well against England, adding that the bowlers failed while defending the total.

"We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers, they played really well", Rohit Sharma said afer the match.

