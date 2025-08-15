'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan

In 2006, Irfan Pathan made history by achieving a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. This remarkable accomplishment made headlines and is still a topic of discussion among cricket enthusiasts.

Irfan Pathan began his cricket career with Team India as a left-arm medium pacer, known for his ability to swing the ball. Over time, he transformed into a fast bowling all-rounder and concluded his career with a total of 2821 international runs across all formats (29 Tests, 120 ODIs, 24 T20Is). Early in his international career, he delivered one of his most unforgettable bowling performances, even though it was in a match that India lost.

In 2006, Irfan Pathan made history by achieving a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. This remarkable accomplishment made headlines and is still a topic of discussion among cricket enthusiasts. Nevertheless, the former all-rounder of the Indian cricket team has shared that this moment is not among his top cherished memories from his playing days. Pathan feels that while fans celebrate this achievement, which included dismissing Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yusuf with exceptional swing bowling, his most treasured memories come from matches where India claimed victory.

"That hat-trick against Pakistan is not among my favourite memories. I don't talk about it much. I talk about the T20 World Cup final happily. In 2004, at the age of 19, I took three wickets in the series decider in Pakistan. I talk about that match happily. I went to Australia and won the 'Player of the Match' in the Perth Test. I talk about that match happily too. This is because we won that match," said Pathan in the 'Guest in the Newsroom' show as per Lallantop.com.

"It is more fun to talk about one's own contribution when we have won that match. We did not win the match in which he took the hat-trick. I think people like that. They send me videos of this hat-trick. There were more than 20 thousand runs in those three wickets. The way the ball swung there is very pleasing to the eyes of the fans. That is why fans like that spell," Pathan added.

Pathan achieved a five-wicket haul during the first innings of the match, limiting Pakistan to a total of 245. Nevertheless, India was unable to take advantage of this momentum and faltered, scoring only 238 in reply, with Pathan's 40 being the highest score in the first innings. The home team then delivered a precise batting display in the second innings, which ultimately eliminated India from contention, resulting in a disheartening defeat.

In his prime, Pathan possessed remarkable pace and had the ability to swing the ball dramatically. He is still celebrated as one of the finest all-rounders to have represented India and was a key player in the 2007 T20 World Cup victory.

