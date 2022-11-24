Search icon
'Don't spoil their career': Fans react as BCCI drops Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw from Bangladesh tour

Sanju Samson did not feature in any match of the T20 series against New Zealand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

'Don't spoil their career': Fans react as BCCI drops Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw from Bangladesh tour
Image Source: Twitter

The BCCI announced the ODI team for the Bangladesh tour on Wednesday. The Indian bpard also revealed the India A squad for the two four-day matches scheduled for December in the same press statement.

Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder who just underwent surgery, was left out of the ODI team after failing to regain full finess. In the India A team, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been recalled. Meanwhile, despite their outstanding performances in both the domestic and national circuits, Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw were once again overlooked by the BCCI.

Sanju Samson did not play in the just concluded T20 series, which India won 1-0. When asked about it, stand-in captain for the T20 series Hardik Pandya remarked, "Sanju Samson is an unfortunate case. We had to play him but for some strategic reason, we couldn't play him".

However, the decision of not including Sanju and Prithwi in the squad has not gone down well with the fans. While sopme slammed the BCCI, a few others recalled theirchievements and numbers.

Updated India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

