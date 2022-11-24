'Don't spoil their career': Fans react as BCCI drops Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw from Bangladesh tour

Image Source: Twitter

The BCCI announced the ODI team for the Bangladesh tour on Wednesday. The Indian bpard also revealed the India A squad for the two four-day matches scheduled for December in the same press statement.

Ravindra Jadeja, the star all-rounder who just underwent surgery, was left out of the ODI team after failing to regain full finess. In the India A team, Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav have been recalled. Meanwhile, despite their outstanding performances in both the domestic and national circuits, Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw were once again overlooked by the BCCI.

Sanju Samson did not play in the just concluded T20 series, which India won 1-0. When asked about it, stand-in captain for the T20 series Hardik Pandya remarked, "Sanju Samson is an unfortunate case. We had to play him but for some strategic reason, we couldn't play him".

However, the decision of not including Sanju and Prithwi in the squad has not gone down well with the fans. While sopme slammed the BCCI, a few others recalled theirchievements and numbers.

South India + non Brahmin = no opportunities for India team ..

Discrimination in peaks

BCCI Selector - Brahmin

Coach -Brahmin

Captain - Brahmin

Chances only to Brahmins

Destroying talented players with bcci caste politics #Casteist_BCCI #SanjuSamson #RishabhPant sanjusamson pic.twitter.com/j5CKgsTc9f November 24, 2022

After Bench Warming In New Zealand Series #SanjuSamson Rested For Bangladesh Series,

Well Done #BCCI.#TeamIndia#IndianCricket — Jain SK (@jainsuniverse) November 24, 2022

Where is Prithvi ?@BCCI please don't spoil the career of #prithvishaw — Priyadarsi Palo (@Priyadarsi8) November 23, 2022

Updated India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

