'Don't play with fear of failure': Shreyas Iyer's strong message to youngsters before Zimbabwe T20Is

India captain Shreyas Iyer wants his young side to approach the Zimbabwe T20I series with confidence and freedom after a recent "reality check." Stressing the importance of learning from setbacks, Iyer urged players to back their skills and play without the fear of failure.

India captain Shreyas Iyer is ready for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, but he’s not ignoring what happened during the UK tour. The team had a rough patch lately in T20Is—after winning the World Cup earlier this year, they haven’t managed a win. Ireland stunned them 2-0, and England swept them 4-0. Still, Iyer sees room for optimism.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first match in Harare—his debut visit to Zimbabwe, by the way—Iyer admitted the team fell short in adapting to conditions in Ireland and England. “We have to adapt quickly,” he said. “That’s where we slipped up last tour. It was a wake-up call. If we focus and execute this time, results will take care of themselves.”

He didn’t dodge the setback in England, where India not only lost 0-4 but also gave up their top spot in the global T20I rankings. But he tried to keep spirits up. “Honestly, I’m excited to be here. It’s my first time in Zimbabwe. The weather is great, people seem lovely. Yes, we struggled in England, but we also learned a lot. Now we know what we need to develop as a group—the awareness, mindset, and adaptability we need on the field.”

Ready to get going in Harare



Hear from Captain Shreyas Iyer on the excitement for the #ZIMvIND T20I series #TeamIndia | @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/PvR9CHVoMd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2026

The challenge, he said, is big—the team is short on preparation time. “Not going to lie, it’s tough. We just arrived yesterday, there’s practice today, and the match is tomorrow. But honestly, it’s fun too.”

This squad is packed with fresh faces, especially in the bowling attack: Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, and Yash Thakur are all pretty new. Ravi Bishnoi is the only specialist spinner, filling in for the injured Varun Chakaravarthy.

Iyer wants these young players to play boldly, without letting the fear of failure get in their heads. “As captain, I just want to get the best out of them. When you’re scared of messing up, you play it safe and you miss out on giving your all. I want them to stop worrying about what people say, or about recent ups and downs. Stay present, play for the team, and success will follow. Individual performance is secondary.”

For Iyer, the beginning of this new chapter in Zimbabwe isn’t just about bouncing back—it’s about shaping a team for the future, whatever the scoreboard says.

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