'Don't play IPL if you want to win the World Cup': Rohit Sharma's childhood coach takes a dig at Indian skipper

There is a sense of discontent among Indian cricket fans after nearly a decade without an ICC trophy. Despite the fact that the IPL is regarded as one of the country's premier events, several experts have recently criticised players for participating in the tournament while missing important games for the national team.

Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad recently crictised players for prioritising Indeian Premiere League (IPL) over the national team.

The seasoned coach criticised the players for skipping international matches in order to manage their workload. He believes that is the reason for the lack of consistency in the squad and the Men in Blue's failure to win a major ICC title.

“I thought, maybe, in the last seven-eight months, we are not a stable team. If we are preparing for the World Cup, it should be an established team. In the last seven months, somebody is coming to open the innings, somebody is coming to bowl, there is no stability,” said Dinesh Lad while speaking to Sportskeeda.

“I don’t think so (on workload management as a potential reason). Everybody in the world is playing because they are professionals, not a workload you can say. Why are they playing in the IPL? Don’t play the IPL if you want to win the World Cup. In actual professional grades, they should play every game (at the international level) because we are getting something from that. It’s not an honorary job and there should be no compromise in international cricket,” Lad added.

The last ICC tournament that India had won was the Champions Trophy in 2013, and Rohit's international career was still in its early stages.

Since than India has failed to win any tournament final. India were semi-finalists in 2019 World Cup, ICC Test championship and T20 World Cup 2022.

Rohit Sahrma and Virat Kohli, along with a few other seniors, are not on tour in New Zealand and are scheduled to return for the Bangladesh series next month.

