Cricketers and Indian athletes from various sports have voiced their deep concerns over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which tragically claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists.

The sports community in India was deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives and injuries to many others. The attack, carried out by terrorists at a popular tourist destination in south Kashmir, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a group associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror organization based in Pakistan.

In response to this tragic event, former Indian cricketer Shreevats Goswami expressed his strong opinion on social media, calling for a complete cessation of all sporting relations with Pakistan. Goswami's statement comes in the wake of the BCCI's decision earlier this year to decline a visit to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, opting instead to play all matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Goswami's plea to sever cricketing ties with Pakistan underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a firm stance against terrorism. He urged the BCCI to refrain from engaging in any cricketing activities with Pakistan.

"And this is exactly why I say - you don't play cricket with Pakistan. Not now. Not ever. When BCCI or the government refused to send India to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, some had the audacity to say, 'Oh, but sport should rise above politics'," former India cricketer Shreevats Goswami said in a strongly-worded post.

"...murdering innocent Indians seems to be Pakistan's national sport and India should respond with zero tolerance and not with bats and balls," he added.

Goswami also shared that he had visited Pahalgam “a few months back” for the Legends League and expressed his hope for a boost in Kashmir's tourist economy.

"I'm furious. I'm devastated. Just a few months ago, I was in Kashmir for the Legends League - I walked through Pahalgam, met the locals, saw hope returning to their eyes. It felt like peace had finally found its way back.

"And now, this bloodshed again. It breaks something inside you. It makes you question how many more times we're expected to stay silent, stay "sporting," while our people die. No more. Not this time," wrote Goswami.

